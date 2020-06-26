Living his best life! Chase McNary finally found love after appearing on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. The Colorado native went on to appear in a slew of other reality shows, including season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, MTV‘s Ex on the Beach and The Challenge. He’s no stranger to being in the spotlight, and it looks like he’s had a lot of fun along the way.

Chase officially asked interior designer Ellie White to be his girlfriend at the end of May by adorably drawing the letters “G” and “F” on her back. He later surprised her with an adorable picnic date and outdoor adventures around Breckenridge.

Courtesy Ellie White/Instagram

He stole the hearts of fans during season 12 of The Bachelorette with his laidback and goofy demeanor. However, viewers saw a different side of Chase when he left in an angry tizzy after the leading lady ended their relationship during their fantasy suite date — just moments after he said he loved her for the first time. He returned for the following rose ceremony to ensure their romance didn’t end on a sour note.

“To go from being on the highest levels of joys with somebody and so excited to confess your love to them and then for that to be the ultimate reason why you’re going home, I mean it was pure shock, it was pain, it hurt,” Chase reflected about the moment to E! News. “It took a couple of nights, a couple of weeks and definitely a lot of thought to get over that.” The Dallas native went on to get engaged to Jordan Rodgers, and they are still together.

Brian To/Variety/Shutterstock

Prior to dating Ellie, the former medical sales rep struck up a brief flirtation with Angela Amezcua on the beach in Mexico three months after she split from Clay Harbor. In 2017, he dated controversial media personality Tomi Lahren for “two weeks,” he told Us Weekly at the time.

While he’s been lucky in love, Chase also had to make the difficult career decision to permanently close down his Denver bar, Revel Social, which he opened in 2018.

“So many things run through my head as I try and find the words to describe everything that went into this adventure over the last two years. And everything that we were working on for the future. We held on as long as we could, but unfortunately we are left with no choice,” he wrote in a candid Instagram post on May 29 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After thanking his hardworking employees and guests who have visited through the years, Chase added, “I personally am going to put this on my resume as one of the most educational experiences of my life. I now have a massive appreciation for the entire hospitality industry. And who knows? Maybe down the road we try it again.⁣”

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Chase!