Onto the next one! Teresa Giudice‘s daughter Gia Giudice has a new nose — and a new boyfriend. Her man, Christian Carmichael, was spotted on her Instagram in a photo posted on July 20. But who, exactly, is Christian? Here’s everything we know about the Real Housewives of New Jersey kid’s new beau.

Christian Is Also From New Jersey

Gia’s new boyfriend seems to be from the same area as she lives in New Jersey. According to his Instagram profile, he graduated from Paramus High School in June 2019. Paramus is a 30-minute drive from Towaco, where Teresa and her daughters live in their extravagant mansion.

Christian Is a Wrestler

The reality TV kid’s new man is an athlete — or at least, he was when he was at school. Christian was a member of the wrestling team at Paramus High School, according to his Instagram. It seems he won a few matches as well!

Courtesy of @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia and Christian Started Dating Recently

The dynamic duo first sparked romance rumors in March 2020 when Gia seemingly introduced her man to the world via TikTok. Though she didn’t call him her “boyfriend,” the video in question showed the pair doing a choreographed dance to “Why Is Everything Chrome” by King Critical. In the caption, Gia included the hashtag “#couple” and tagged Christian’s TikTok account.

However, he had actually posted photos with Gia on his Instagram in January 2020 during a trip to Boca Raton, Florida — though he hid them in a carousel post along with three other pictures. He also tagged Gia’s side account which seems to be for friends only, as she only has 3,114 followers on that profile.

Christian shared another photo with Gia during the 4th of July weekend, though she didn’t post any with him. She kept her photos family-centric for the holiday. Her first photo with Christian on her profile is dated July 20. “Summer nights [with you],” she captioned the adorable image.

Teresa Seems to Approve of Christian

Having mom’s seal of approval is crucial — but it seems Christian has passed that test. “Christian is an absolute doll,” an insider told Us Weekly. “The family is just happy that Gia is happy.”

Plus, at the time of publication, the 48-year-old was following her daughter’s boyfriend on Instagram, which is an excellent sign of things to come.