New love? JoJo Siwa has sparked romance speculation with rumored girlfriend Katie Mills after the pair were spotted out together. Who is the lucky lady in the Dance Moms alum’s life? Keep reading to learn more!

JoJo, 18, and Katie first stirred dating rumors after they sat courtside together to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns at the former Staples Center in L.A. on Tuesday, December 21.

The same day, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared two TikTok videos of the pair having fun at the game together.

For her part, Katie posted a clip on her own account, which boasts over 100,000 followers, that showed the ladies dancing to “You’re a Jerk” by New Boyz on a lifeguard stand at the beach. At the beginning of the video, JoJo and Katie can be seen wrestling and giggling before getting into their dance.

On December 12, Katie posted a video of herself dancing to “Rainbow” by Southborder with the caption, “I’m never doubting the saying ‘trust the process’ ever again.”

She added, “Thank you, Ms. Universe,” with a heart. After her outing with JoJo, the comments became flooded with speculation that this video was about the J Team alum.

“You’re here to see if this is about JoJo,” one person wrote, another added, “JoJo?!?!”

JoJo and Katie also went to Disney World together and further fueled rumors after Katie shared some PDA-packed pictures on her VSCO account.

JoJo’s rep did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.



The YouTuber’s last public relationship was with girlfriend Kylie Prew. However, JoJo confirmed their split in November during an appearance on Paris Hilton’s “This Is Paris” podcast.

“We broke up,” JoJo confirmed, adding that her “hectic schedule” was to blame. The duo was first romantically linked in February after meeting on a cruise in December 2019.

The “Boomerang” singer also noted Kylie was the “right person” at the “wrong time,” but they still remain very amicable.

“I’m really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened,” JoJo reflected. “I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end and I think that’s something I didn’t know could happen.”

No matter what happens in her romantic life, JoJo previously gushed in January that she’s happier than ever since coming out.

“Personally, I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I’ve been happy for a little bit now. It’s just so, so, so awesome,” she said during an Instagram Live at the time. “You guys probably haven’t seen me this happy since I was on tour.”

Since appearing on DWTS, JoJo is now the host of Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, where she serves as a mentor and choreographer. She also runs the JoJo Siwa Foundation. Needless to say, she has big things ahead!