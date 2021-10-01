Romance is in the air! Dancing With the Stars contestant JoJo Siwa was spotted enjoying a date with girlfriend Kylie Prew at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on September 30.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the Dance Moms alum, 18, could be seen strolling hand in hand with her girlfriend, 18, as they made their way through the park in Disney attire. They were also spotted enjoying a ride together, sitting side by side.

In August, ABC announced JoJo and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee would be competing for the Mirrorball trophy on DWTS during the show’s Television Critics Association panel. They were the first of 15 stars to be revealed — and it was also announced that JoJo would make DTWS history by partnering with a woman, which had never been done in the show’s 16-year run until season 30.

In January 2021, the blonde beauty came out via social media. “Personally, I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I’ve been happy for a little bit now. It’s just so, so, so awesome,” she gushed via Instagram Live days after revealing her truth. “You guys probably haven’t seen me this happy since I was on tour.”

She later added during the session that she planned to hold off on labeling herself despite coming out. “I have thought about this, but the reason I’m not going to say this answer is because I don’t really know this answer. I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people,” JoJo said at the time. “Right now, I’m super duper happy, and I want to share everything with the world, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now, what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s OK. … I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, that’s what matters.”

No matter what, it’s clear the dancer is happy — and her parents are supportive of her living her best life. “My parents have known. My mom said she’s known for the last two years,” she noted during the Instagram Live. “She’s like, ‘I just know with you!’ Around two years ago, she was like, ‘I don’t think you only like boys, that’s totally OK.’ They’ve always been so everything … My family is awesome.”

