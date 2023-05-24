Lauren Sanchez already had a lengthy and prestigious career before becoming Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos‘ fiancée. Keep reading to find out about her kids, various jobs, net worth and more.

Where Is Lauren Sanchez From?

She was born on born December 19, 1969, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Her dad was a flight instructor, which sparked Lauren’s early interest in aviation. After high school, she moved to California to attend El Camino College before transferring to the University of Southern California, where she majored in communications.

Has Lauren Sanchez Been Married Before?

Lauren wed Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell on August 20, 2005 in a lavish, star-studded ceremony. He reps such A-list talent as Ben Affleck , Matt Damon, Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington. The pair split in February 2018 when it was revealed that Lauren had become involved with Jeff, who was married at the time to his wife of 25 years, Mackenzie Scott. Both couples later divorced and Lauren and Jeff officially became an item.

Does Lauren Sanchez Have Kids?

The brunette beauty shares a son, Nikko, with ex-boyfriend, former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez. He was born in 2001, shortly before the pair broke up.

Lauren and Patrick share two children. Son Evan was born in 2006 while daughter Ella arrived two years later in 2008.

Boston Shulz/Shutterstock

What Is Lauren Sanchez’s Net Worth?

Even though she’s engaged to the world’s richest man, Lauren has amassed a fortune of her own with a net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Lauren Sanchez’s Job?

She is the owner of the first female-owned aerial film and production company, Black Ops Aviation. Founded in 2017, it has a fleet of two helicopters and one plane. Lauren is a licensed pilot and loves taking to the skies. “This space is dominated by men. But there’s nothing physical about flying a helicopter. You can be 5-foot-1 or 6-foot-4. There’s no reason more women aren’t in this,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2017.

“I had my job, I had a career, and then I found a calling,” Lauren continued, adding, “I loved entertainment, and I loved filming, and so I got to combine all of it.”

Lauren initially used her communications degree to pursue a career in broadcasting. She worked as a reporter for Extra in the early aughts before becoming a news anchorwoman at Los Angeles’ KCOP-TV. In 2003, Lauren joined L.A. Fox affiliate KTTV, where she worked in various capacities, anchoring their morning news show, Good Day L.A., as well as filling in on the station’s 10 p.m. newscast. Lauren also worked the entertainment beat, covering numerous red carpet events. Now, she’s the one walking red carpets!