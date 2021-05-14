If you’re a Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan, you’ve probably wondered who the anonymous mastermind is behind Nori’s Black Book (a.k.a. @norisblackbook), the famous parody Instagram account of Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter, North West. During the Thursday, May 13, episode of the famous family’s reality series, Kim and Khloé Kardashian discovered the account holder’s identity once and for all.

It all started at the beginning of the episode, when the KKW Beauty founder, 40, and the Good American founder, 37, hypothesized about which of their close friends or family members could be behind the profile. They jumped onto FaceTime calls with hair guru Jen Atkin and Stephanie Shepherd, who both claimed to not have any part in the viral project.

“I really think it’s someone random, because I don’t think any of your guys’ friends are that funny, no offense,” Kim’s former assistant explained on the video call, to which both Kim and KoKo agreed. Next, the siblings enlisted KKW Brands chief marketing officer and longtime friend Tracy Romulus for help.

“So, we’ve ruled a few people out on who it could be for Nori’s Black Book,” the Skims founder explained in a confessional. “We’ve called Jen Atkin, we’ve called Stephanie, Cici [Bussey], we’ve tried everyone and they’re all ruled out. So, I called Tracy, who works with me, and she is the queen top dog investigator.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

On a FaceTime call, they asked Tracy if she is behind the account, to which she said, “I don’t have time!” However, the businesswoman suggested that they send the account holder a KKW Beauty press box so they could acquire the home address and use that to discover the identity behind the account.

By the end of the episode, Kim and Khloé have found the person behind Nori’s Black Book — a girl named Natalie Franklin — and the sisters fly her out to Los Angeles to meet up. While hanging out at a restaurant together, the social media maven revealed she started the account seven years ago. During the meet-up, Kim even called estranged husband Kanye West via FaceTime so North, 7, could meet Natalie face to face.