Despite being an extraordinarily private couple, actress Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost showed off what a hilarious team they are for an Amazon Alexa ad that will run during the 2022 Super Bowl. But in real life, the pair have been notoriously low-key despite being such high-profile individuals. Colin has been the Weekend Update co-anchor on Saturday Night Live since 2014 and worked as both a writer and head writer on the legendary late-night show since 2005. Get to know Colin, here!

Colin is a New York Native

He was born on June 29, 1982, and raised on Staten Island, going on to attend Manhattan’s Regis High School. His parents both have deep ties to the NYC community, as Colin’s mom, Dr. Kerry Kelly, served as chief medical officer for the New York City Fire Department for more than a decade before retiring in 2018. Colin’s dad, Daniel A. Jost, was a longtime teacher at Staten Island Technical High School prior to his retirement. Like her husband, Scarlett is also a native of New York City.

Colin is Ivy-League Educated

Scarlett’s husband attended Harvard University, where he graduated cum laude in 2004 with a degree in history and literature. Colin also got to work on his comedy chops by serving as president of the iconic Harvard Lampoon, an undergraduate humor publication that dates back to 1876. It served him well, as Colin got a writing job on SNL in 2005, a year after his Harvard graduation.

Colin Has Famous Friends

While at Harvard, Colin was dorm-mates with future South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, who currently serves as President Joe Biden’s Transportation Secretary. Colin portrayed his college pal during SNL‘s season 45, playing Pete in several debate sketches and other show bits.

Colin Met Scarlett Through Work

The couple goes way back. Scarlett got to know Colin when he wrote sketches for her 2006 and 2010 hosting gigs, but she was in relationships during both appearances. They bonded again when she hosted the show for the fifth time in March 2017, but Scarlett had filed for divorce from now ex-husband Romain Dauriac the day before the show aired. Two months later she returned to play Ivanka Trump in a sketch for the show’s season finale, and Scarlett and Colin decided to start something, as they were spotted making out at the show’s afterparty. Two years later, the pair got engaged in May 2019 and wed in an intimate New York City ceremony in October 2020.

Colin Is a Dad

He and Scarlett welcomed their first child, son Cosmo, in August 2021. Colin took to Instagram on August 18 to announce that the Black Widow actress gave birth following a private pregnancy, writing, “OK, OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much.” Colin is also a loving stepfather to Scarlett’s daughter, Rose Dauriac, from her previous marriage to Romain.