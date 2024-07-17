While most Blink-182 fans know all about drummer Travis Barker’s marriage to Kourtney Kardashian, lead singer Mark Hoppus has been in a decades long relationship with his wife, Skye Everly. Who is Skye and how long has she been with Mark?

Who Is Mark Hoppus’ Wife Skye Everly?

Skye graduated from Pepperdine University and began her professional career as a TV talent executive for MTV. However, she switched careers and started working as a designer after she became a mother.

Skye founded Childish Clothing, which sells maternity and children’s clothing. Her resume doesn’t stop there, as she is also the author of 2007 book Rock Star Momma.

“She is an accomplished designer whose clothes have dressed celebrity mommas and babes and graced the pages of major magazines. Wife to Mark Hoppus of blink-182 and +44 fame, Skye knows what it means to be a Rock Star Momma. Inspired by her experiences touring with her husband’s band while pregnant, Skye recognized the need for stylish clothes that would work from backstage parties to backyard parties and created Childish Clothing to meet those needs,” according to her bio on Simon and Schuster’s website. “She credits her role as wife and mother for motivating her to write this guide.”

How Did Mark Hoppus Meet Wife Skye Everly?

The couple met when Mark’s former band member Tom DeLonge introduced them.

“Tom always used to embarrass me. Any girl he’d talk to, he’d say, ‘Hey, you wanna go on a date with Mark?’ he told Blnever in 2004. “He asked Skye, my wife, who looked at me and said, ‘No.’ That’s how it all started.”

When Did Mark Hoppus and Skye Everly Get Married?

Mark and Skye tied the knot in December 2000, and have celebrated their anniversaries on social media.

Do Mark Hoppus and Skye Everly Share Kids?

The pair are the proud parents to son Jack, whom Skye gave birth to in August 2002. Skye has shared sweet tributes to their son on social media, including a May 2023 post in which she gushed she was “beyond proud to be [his] mom.”

Skye Everly Supported Mark Hoppus Amid His Cancer Battle

Mark revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. “My blood’s trying to kill me,” he said in a Twitch livestream at the time. “My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four different parts of my body.”

“I don’t know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes,” he continued. “So, I’m Stage 4-A.”

Michael Kovac/FilmMagic

After undergoing chemotherapy, Mark revealed he was officially cancer free in September 2021.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” he wrote via Instagram. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six month and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed.”

In 2022, Mark recalled how Skye helped him during the difficult time. “I was in our living room crying and telling my wife, ‘I don’t know if I can do this,'” he told People. “She was like, ‘Well, what are you going to do, kill yourself?’ And that’s exactly what I was thinking. It was pretty dark.”

“It was a total snap-out-of-it moment. I was like, ‘What a s—ty thing to say.’ But also, what a kind thing to say, like, ‘Snap out of it, you f—king baby. You have a beatable form of cancer,” Mark continued. “It’s going to suck to get there, but get there.’ I had to do the work.”