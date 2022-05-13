He’s moving on! The Hills star Brody Jenner was spotted with new girlfriend Tia Blanco on Thursday, May 12. The pair were photographed as a couple for the first time as they picked up food from Erewhon Market in Calabasas, California.

The new couple dressed in casual clothing as they left the organic grocer with coffees and to-go food in hand. Tia wore beige leggings during their outing, with white sneakers and a white crop top. Brody wore an all-black ‘fit with Vans sneakers and a baseball cap.

The blossoming romance is Brody’s first serious relationship in nearly three years. He was previously romantically linked to former longtime girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, whom he began dating in 2014. After proposing to Kaitlynn in 2016, the reality stars unofficially tied the knot in Bali in 2018 but were never legally married in the US. They eventually broke up in 2019, and Carter immediately moved on with Miley Cyrus for a short-lived romance.

Kaitlynn is now dating fashion designer Kristopher Brock, with whom she welcomed a son Rowan in September 2021.

How Did Tia Meet Brody?

Brody and Tia have been dating since mid-April, according to their social media interactions.

While they haven’t yet gone Instagram official, Brody and Tia have dropped some hints about their time spent together on Instagram, having both posted photos that month in front of the same waterfall. They have also been caught leaving flirty comments on each other’s posts.

What Does Tia Do for Work?

Tia, whose full name is Tiarah, is a professional surfer. She began surfing at the early age of 3 and went on to win first place Gold medal at the 2015 International Surfing Association Open Women’s World Surfing Championship in Popoyo, Nicaragua, and again in the 2016 Championship in Playa Jacó, Costa Rica. She’s also ranked in the top 50 female surfers in the world by the World Surf League.

In addition to her pro-surf career, Tia has been a vocal advocate of veganism since 2013. On Instagram, where she has amassed over 300,000 followers, Tia shares advice on health, yoga and organic at-home recipes. In 2018 she and sister Aja launched a cruelty-free, vegan skincare line called Dear Self. She was also an early-stage brand ambassador for plant-based food company Beyond Meat and appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros.

Where Is Tia From?

Tia is a Puerto Rico native. With a father in the military, Tia moved around quite a bit during her childhood — every three years to be exact — according to World Surf League. She was always able to surf, though, as her dad was in the coast guard, so they were always stationed near the ocean. Her family eventually settled in San Clemente, a hotspot for surfing in the U.S.

Tia now splits her time between Hawaii and California, so it seems her and Brody are doing a long-distance relationship, seeing as Brody lives in Malibu.