He’s taken! Yungblud has been dating Bella Hadid‘s best friend Jesse Jo Stark “for a few months,” according to Us Weekly. News of the U.K. artist’s relationship comes just days after Yungblud sparked major romance rumors with Miley Cyrus.

The “I think I’m OKAY” singer, 23, and the former Disney Channel star, 28, were spotted partying together at the Rainbow Room in Los Angeles on March 25. Moreover, Miley posted a photo with Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison) on her Instagram from the event. However, their relationship is just platonic!

While it’s unclear exactly when Yungblud and girlfriend Jesse began seeing each other, the “Tangerine” songstress, 29, appeared in Yungblud’s July 2020 music video for his single “Strawberry Lipstick.”

Prior to settling down with Jesse, Yungblud’s most notable public relationship was with fellow artist Halsey. The pair began dating in November 2019 before ultimately calling it quits in September 2019.

In March 2020, Yungblud and the “Without Me” singer, 26, who is now pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Alev Aydin, sparked reconciliation rumors after sharing identical photos of the same meal on their Instagram Stories.

Later, in August, Halsey shared a sweet birthday shout-out for her former flame on social media. Even so, the exes never confirmed getting back together. At the time of their breakup, the New Jersey native made it clear she and Yungblud ended things on good terms.

“Sometimes people just break up,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f–ked up. Sometimes it just happens because life is constantly changing, and adults stay friends and move on.”

Additionally, Halsey admitted her song “Beautiful Stranger” off her Manic album is about Yungblud. “I was dating Dom. I was really happy. I was really happy with my life. I was thinking about the night that he and I met because I had told the story so many times, she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in January 2020.

“And every time I told it, it got better and better and better and more romantic and it wasn’t raining but like in the story, the streets are shining wet and I was like, I need to tell this romantic story,” she continued, noting “Beautiful Stranger” is “about feeling safe and like you can trust love.”

Clearly, Yungblud is a catch!