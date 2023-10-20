Several of Gerry Turner‘s contestants on The Golden Bachelor have taken themselves out of the running for various reasons, but Nancy Hulkower had her own decision for going home that was so much more heartbreaking. Sheleft before week four’s rose ceremony on October 19, and fans want to know why.

Why Did Nancy Leave ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

The retired interior designer had nothing but bad luck in week four. She injured her leg in a group pickleball tournament, suffering a stress fracture. “It hurts … I’m just hanging in,” she told the other ladies at a pre-rose ceremony cocktail party.

During that time, Nancy overheard other contestants dish about their deep connections with Gerry and realized he didn’t seem to feel the same way about her.

“You’re a lot more passionate with other people,” Nancy told him during a one-on-one discussion, adding, “I think you’ve, in a way, narrowed it down. But maybe I’m not in that group.” He confirmed her fears, replying, “Um, I’m really not gonna dispute that.”

With that, the mother of three broke down in tears and told him, “I understand. I wish you the best,” and left the mansion, choosing not to stay for the rose ceremony where she likely would have been eliminated.

What Did Gerry Say About Nancy’s Departure on ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

Before handing out roses following the cocktail party, Gerry told the remaining women that “saying goodbye to Nancy this afternoon was very difficult,” but that he had to stay true to his heart since he had already formed stronger relationships with other contestants.

“Going forward, I need to make the right decision to make good decisions,” he explained to the ladies.

Has Nancy Spoken Out About Her Departure on ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

Not yet. Nancy has been posting behind the scenes photos from the show’s filming via her Instagram. Her last post promoted her departure episode but showed her alongside her fellow contestants in their tennis outfits ready for their pickleball game. “This weeks episode is a smash hit,” she wrote in the caption.

The golf-lover had already bonded with several of her costars, including Kathy Swarts, who was sent home during the week four rose ceremony. In an October 13 Instagram post, Kathy shared a photo alongside Nancy, April Kirkwood and Susan Noles, writing, “Introducing the ASKN Crew: April, Susan, Kathy, Nancy!’ ‘You’re askin; We’re telling!’ Love these ladies and all the ladies on the first Golden Bachelor!”

Nancy called the crew the “The Modern Day Golden Girls” in an October 16 group photo taken during filming.