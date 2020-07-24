There was a time when Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer and her husband, Mario Singer, were the It couple of the NYC leg of the Bravo TV franchise. Those days, unfortunately, are long gone. Ramona filed for divorce from Mario in January 2014 — but what incited the split? Here’s all the tea on the RHONY couple’s epic breakup.

Why Did Ramona and Mario Split?

In summer 2013, the former flames, who married in 1992, separated after Ramona suspected Mario might be cheating with a younger woman named Kasey Dexter. He started going to more parties and hanging out with their married friends, which the blonde beauty called a “red flag” in her 2015 book, Life on the Ramona Coaster.

That October, a friend told the Bravolebrity that her husband was allegedly having an affair. She detailed the moment in her book: “I remember walking along Park Avenue with one of my good friends, before going to therapy one day, and she said to me, ‘I hate to be the one to tell you this, but I think you need to know,’ she paused and then said slowly, ‘I think Mario has been seeing another woman.’”

The fashion merchandiser caught Mario and Kasey at her Southhampton home together. “She followed us heading to their Southhampton home,” Kasey said during an interview with Becky In Boca. “We had just picked up some food at the restaurant to have dinner. We had the dog. I went upstairs to start putting my clothes away and she just barged through the door, and Mario slammed the door.”

After that, the FIT graduate called the cops on her husband and his extramarital partner and they left to stay at a friend’s home.

Ramona filed for divorce in January 2014. Following the filing, they tried to work things out through couples therapy — but it was unsuccessful. The reality star confirmed the couple was done in August 2014.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“I was walking on eggshells. I have closure now. You give someone a chance, and if they can’t change, you have to go on with your life,” Ramona told Us Weekly at the time. “I married a traditional man, a God-fearing man — high morals, high scruples, believes in family and tradition. This man today is not the man I married.”

The divorce was finalized in September 2016.

Did Ramona See It Coming?

The Connecticut native was blindsided by her former husband’s alleged actions prior to their split because she felt they had “been happy all summer.” After her former partner skipped out on the RHONY season 6 cast party, she went up to their house in Southhampton to get space and collect her thoughts about Mario’s “unacceptable” behavior.

“When I came home, I remember Mario told me he thought he needed to move out for a while. For the first time I considered the possibility that there might be another woman and I asked him straight out if there was,” she explained in her book. “He told me no and I believed him. After that, he gave me a letter in which he explained how unhappy he had been.”

Where Do Ramona and Mario Stand Today?

Though their divorce was a rocky one, the former twosome seems to be on decent terms in 2020. They quarantined together, along with their daughter, Avery, in Florida at the beginning of the pandemic in March.

“Self-isolating with Avery’s dad,” Ramona wrote on Instagram at the time. “He’s making dinner every night.”

However, it doesn’t seem they will ever rekindle things romantically. During a June 2019 episode of RHONY, she told costar Luann de Lesseps “too much” happened for her to ever take him back, despite the fact that he’d acknowledged some semblance of wrongdoing. “He was melancholy,” she said of seeing her ex-husband at the time. “And he’s like, ‘I messed things up with us. I miss my family.’”