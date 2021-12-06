Goodbye … for now. BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, announced on Sunday, December 5, they will be taking an “extended period of rest” following a whirlwind few years touring around the world. Keep reading to see why they’ve decided to take a break!

This will mark only the second time the seven-member group, which consists of Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope, will be taking a vacation since skyrocketing to fame.

In 2019, they took two months off to “recharge,” a statement read at the time. This time around, their much-deserved downtime will begin after they finish their BTS Permission to Dance on Stage tour and their 2021 Jingle Ball Tour performance.

JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The purpose of their hiatus is for the group to “recharge” their “creative energy” and get “re-inspired,” according to a statement posted by BTS’ label via Twitter. The South Korean boy band was formed in 2010 and first debuted back in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment.

The statement asked for fans to “show consideration” during the group’s time off while they “enjoy [their] ordinary and free everyday lives,” adding, “It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families.”

After the announcement, the members of BTS all launched their own official Instagram accounts, so their army could stay up-to-date with what’s going on with the boys’ lives during their downtime.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS, and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from fans,” noted the statement.

That being said, they won’t be gone for long. The group is still busy prepping for a March in-person concert to “connect and communicate” with fans in Seoul.

“BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter,’” the statement teased.

Fans couldn’t help but speculate what this “new chapter” might mean for the band. Some commenters hoped the group would be able to focus on their personal lives, while others can’t wait to see what this means for their music.