If you’re a fan of Kim Kardashian‘s KKW Fragrance collection, now is the time to score some serious deals! The entrepreneur announced on Friday, April 1, that she’s closing down the brand, in what appears to be yet another effort to remove her former last name “West” from her products.

Kim shared the news in an Instagram Stories post, writing, “On May 1st at midnight, @KKWFragrance will be shutting down the website so that we can relaunch fragrance in the future under a brand-new name and under a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site.”

She continued, “Fragrance as many of you know is deeply personal for me. I put my heart and soul into every bottle, and I’m so incredibly proud of every KKW Fragrance product and collaboration that we have launched since Crystal Gardenia in 2017.”

Kim then shared that she’s excited for the next chapter of her “fragrance journey” and that she was putting all her current KKW perfumes on sale at 40 percent off until they were all gone. That’s a huge purchasing deal for fans who love Kim’s selection of more than 49 fragrances.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and love these last few years. I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey — I promise I won’t be gone for too long,” she wrote, adding, “In the meantime, enjoy 40% off site wide until supplies last. With Love Always, Kim.”

KKW Fragrance launched in 2017, months after Kim debuted KKW Beauty, featuring a range of cosmetics that started with a contouring kit. It helped make The Kardashians star a very rich woman, as in June 2020, Coty announced it had purchased a 20 percent stake in KKW Beauty for $200 million, with Kim’s company being valued at $1 billion.

Kim shuttered KKW Beauty on August 1, 2021, in order to rebrand the company. She wrote in an Instagram Story that she chose to make the move, “So that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look.”

The Skims founder filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. She was declared legally single by a Los Angeles judge more than a year later on March 2, 2022. With the decision, her legal name is now just “Kim Kardashian,” with “West” removed as part of her surname. Now, her beauty and fragrance products will have no references of her marriage to Kanye.