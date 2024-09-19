No question about it. Selena Gomez has found “exactly what she’s been needing in a partner” in Benny Blanco, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She’s been telling friends that Benny’s The One.” The Only Murders in the Building star, 32, recently gushed that her music producer beau — who she collaborated with long before they started dating last year — is “a complete light in my life.”

After a string of boyfriends, including a relationship with The Weeknd and a long-term on-off romance with Justin Bieber — which finally ended in a messy breakup in 2018 — Selena said of Benny, “I’ve never been loved this way.” The 36-year-old “is supportive and lets Selena be herself,” says the source. “He’s kind, generous, sincere and loyal. There’s no competition between them, like there was with Justin.”

Things are going so great, adds the source, “No one would be surprised if they get engaged soon.”