Where’s the bling? Selena Gomez hit the red carpet for the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere with her left ring finger bare, even though she teased an engagement to boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Selena, 32, looked stunning in a glittering black mini dress with a crisscross neckline. But it was her left hand that caught fans’ attention. Despite wearing a diamond snake-like ring on her left middle finger, there was no engagement ring on her left hand. The actress accessorized with several more diamond rings on her right hand.

The “Single Soon” singer teased that she had a bauble that finger in an August 8 Instagram Story post. Selena posed for a bathroom mirror selfie wearing a shimmering white dress for “a night out” with Benny, 36. She covered her left ring finger with a pink heart emoji, prompting rampant speculation that the music producer popped the question.

Getty Images

While Selena decided to keep people guessing by leaving her ring finger bare at the premiere, a source told Life & Style exclusively on August 20 that “engagement news is imminent.”

“Selena has been wearing a ring on that finger,” confirmed a source. “It’s just a matter of time before she and Benny make an official announcement.”

“Selena’s never been happier, and she’s told everyone that he’s The One,” the insider continued. “Benny makes her feel like a queen every day. He’s everything she could want in a husband.”

The Emilia Perez actress has been gushing about how she found her perfect match with Benny ever since confirming their relationship on December 7, 2023.

After a fan account was first to share an Instagram photo of the two, the “Wolves” singer wrote in the comments, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

When one user was critical of Selena’s choice in a new boyfriend, she quickly replied, “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me? The end.” After the same fan called Selena’s response “corny,” she popped off again, writing, “Lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

The Spring Breakers star went on to reveal that she and Benny had already been secretly dating for six months.

In a May 29 interview with Time magazine, Selena said her boyfriend was in it for the long haul.

“I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him,” she explained about Benny.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

“It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon,” Selena added.

The comments came after Benny shared that he could see himself married to Selena during a May 15 appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

After the Reston, Virginia, native revealed a romantic Valentine’s Day surprise he pulled off for Selena, Howard told him, “I’m predicting marriage.” Benny responded, “You and me both.” He added, “When I look at her, I’m always just like, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.’”

The songwriter confessed that having children with Selena was a possibility. “I want to have kids. That’s the next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of godkids, I’ve got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids,” he stated.