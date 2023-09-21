Week of September 24 through September 30

By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Libra: September 23 – October 22

When it comes to love, you’ve had enough of waiting. Getting a makeover will dial up the sex appeal and being spontaneous will add some spice, moving you that much closer to your goal.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You know that success is made up of small actions and you’re ready to get going. Reach for those horizons that set your passions soaring!

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

In a sexy mood? If you want to win over a lover, be sure to show off your thrilling sense of adventure, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

With so many changes in the pipeline, you’ll want to think about how life could run more smoothly. Future possibilities are calling and they’ll require a practical plan of action.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Playing your part in the team is important now. It’s essential to say what you mean and to be understood, especially if your input could make all the difference.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

This week calls for a frank look at what needs to be done, Pisces. Money and relationships could both take center stage, leading to fresh prospects.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

With your desire for freedom calling, not much can stand in your way. Your determination speeds up the momentum and a renewed self-confidence brings out the best in you, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

If you’re not sure of your place in the outside world, use this time to work on yourself. Once you feel more certain, it will be fun to unleash your talents.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Looking to connect with others, Gemini? The chance to mix with the crowd gets you back in the groove and if you’ve been longing for love, keep your antennae tuned for that magical attraction.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Your go-getting mood takes off this week when opportunities to display your skills appear. At last, you should be feeling better about where you’re heading.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Some people like to wander through life, but you want to make progress. Discipline is essential to getting what you desire now, Leo, and with so much to learn and do, you’ll have your work cut out.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You like to be true to yourself and do the right thing. This week is no exception, Virgo, so stick with what feels right, even if other people don’t completely agree.

