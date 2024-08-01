Your horoscope forecast for the week of August 4 through 10.

LEO: July 23 – August 22

If there have been power struggles going on, this is a great time to let the disharmony go. Shaking off past mistakes makes space for more fresh, positive experiences.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

Clever thinking gets you back on track where you belong, Virgo. With ideas coming thick and fast, you’ll want to make a note of them!

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

This week, you’ll want to let go of anything that you’ve outgrown. You may not know what the future holds, but your diplomatic spirit will help you navigate any uncharted territory.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

It’s time to shake things up, Scorpio. If you’re bored with the same old stuff, this is your opportunity to expand your way of thinking and try something completely new.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

Hidden agendas may try to control your behavior. Think twice before choosing your direction and only step into line if it’s right for you.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

It can be hard to keep your head down when you want to be out playing, but to get the most out of this week, you need to put in the work. Rest assured, Capricorn, people will be super impressed with your sticking power.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

Job prospects look good this week and if you’re on the lookout for a big break, keep your eyes open. Romance could also be on the radar!

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

You’re an enigmatic pioneer at heart and exciting challenges are calling, Pisces. Don’t be shy about trying out different ideas and experiences right now.

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

Your presence should be appreciated on the social scene this week. You may even find that someone you’ve been crushing on for a while is within your reach.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

You should begin to feel more in control of your destiny. Wonderful opportunities are on their way, and you’ll want to welcome in anything that boosts your spirits, Taurus.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

When it comes to the social scene, your quick wit and charm puts you in demand. If romance has been slow to take off, a change of attitude could be all you need to move things in the right direction.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

Has someone close to you been more challenging than usual? Give them space. It’s also good to give yourself a break to rest and rejuvenate.