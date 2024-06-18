The forecast for the week of June 23 through June 29.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Inspiration plus action will produce the results you want — that is, if you’re willing to take the initiative. Don’t be afraid to reach out to others who can offer a hand with your goals along the way.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

An open mind and willingness to move forwards are essential to your well-being, Leo. So, remember to look out for exciting changes!

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As the pace picks up, you’ll want to start planning your next move. Don’t let idealism blind you to what’s really important, though. Getting your dreams accomplished means staying grounded.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

People around you could trigger a flurry of activity that makes it hard to keep up. Maintaining lines of communication should help ease any unwanted stress.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

While it’s not always obvious, plenty of folks are on your side. If you’ve been eager to find different ways to bring in more cash, be sure to stay alert for clues, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Sometimes it’s easy to stick with what you know, but travel and learning are areas worth exploring right now. Look inside and decide what really strikes your fancy, then make a move!

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Romance could get hot and steamy this week, blossoming in unexpected places. Enjoy!

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The love vibe is coming through loud and clear at the moment. Though this could mark an important turning point in relationships, be extra choosy about whom you let into your life.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Making big changes in certain areas could prove worthwhile. You may find yourself stepping out of your usual comfort zone, but you’re ready to put in whatever effort is necessary to see results.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Full of determination, there’s no stopping you, Aries — especially when it comes to realizing ambitions. Smart moves now will pay off in all arenas, including the romance department.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

If your home life is not running as smoothly as you’d like, you might want to reorganize or do a clear out. You work best when you know what to expect, so keep life simple.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Your charm and open attitude make you the star of the show. But expect interesting new faces to inspire teamwork this week.