Congratulations are in order for makeup YouTuber RawBeautyKristi! The blonde beauty announced she’s pregnant with her first baby with husband Zack after a painful 12-year fertility journey. She shared the exciting news in a touching YouTube video on June 16 detailing her IVF experience, many negative pregnancy tests and emotional moments in which she spoke candidly about how hard it was for her believing she may never have a child before revealing the moment she finally confirmed she’s expecting.

“I’ve filmed every pregnancy test for the last 12 years, just in case,” she wrote over video of herself looking stunned and repeating “this cannot be real, no way!” and crying in disbelief. As she drove to the store to buy more pregnancy tests she says “you don’t understand, I don’t get pregnant, I don’t ovulate, I don’t have that, it doesn’t work.” But to confirm the thrilling news, she teased an ultrasound with a healthy heartbeat and the moment she told Zack, which will likely appear in an upcoming video.

Kristi and Zack have been together for nearly 15 years and celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary on August 22, 2019. “Zack, you are truly, without a doubt, the most wonderful, kind and supportive man I have ever had the pleasure of knowing and I cannot imagine spending my days with anyone else,” she wrote on Instagram. “You are the best friend and partner that anyone could ever ask for, and I am so lucky to have you, my sweetest love 💕”

Zack has been by Kristi’s side through every step of her fertility journey. In a clip from 2010 in the announcement video, he can be seen helping with her hormone injections. “It kills me to think that he would want to be a dad but I can’t like, make that a reality,” Kristi said in another clip from March 23, 2020. “It’s not so much that, it’s just that I think we both would be good parents,” Zack responded. “Right now, in this moment, as I sit here, have totally come to terms with not being able to get pregnant,” she responded, and Zack said he was “on the same page,” and “happy” with their relationship.

Instagram

Mere days later, on March 29, Kristi finally got a positive pregnancy test. We couldn’t be happier for this sweet couple!