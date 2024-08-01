Zach is back on the marriage track! A source exclusively reveals to Life & Style that Zach Bryan is planning to propose to his girlfriend, Brianna LaPaglia (a.k.a. Brianna Chickenfry), despite his previous bad luck with holy matrimony. The country superstar, 28, quietly divorced Rose Madden in 2021 after just one year of marriage, but the source says he’s truly smitten and already marriage-minded with the TikTok star, 25, who he met at the ACM Awards last spring before slipping into her DMs. “Zach and Brianna have talked long and hard about their future and plan to set a wedding date for next year,” says the source. “Zach says Brianna is not only hot and funny, but she’s in the public eye and can handle all the attention and hoopla around him. Zach lives life in the fast lane, and he’s fast-tracking a marriage to Brianna.”