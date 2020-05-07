The boyband days really ~paid~ off! Former One Direction heartthrob Zayn Malik’s incredible net worth is all thanks to his time with the pop group that made him a household name. The 27-year-old is worth a staggering $65 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Clearly, he won’t have any trouble providing for girlfriend Gigi Hadid and their baby on the way. How did he do it in just ten years? Let us break it down for you.

Back when 1D first formed in 2010 during their time on The X Factor, a corporation was launched called 1D Media. That company owned the band and its profits — and, naturally, the operation is owned equally by all five members. Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn each see profits from their work as a band through this organization to this day.

The group has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide, which would certainly bring in a sizable amount of cash. Between June 2013 and June 2014, the band raked in a whopping $75 million in revenue, and the following year, they almost doubled their profits with an impressive $130 million in earnings.

But as with any professional music act, it’s not just the albums that make money. Touring profits are also a solid part of a musician’s income. One Direction’s “Where We Are” tour brought in a massive $282 million in 2014, making it the second highest-grossing tour for a vocal group in history.

Luca Bruno/AP/Shutterstock

Then there’s all the merch! Between 1D’s collaboration with Office Depot for school supplies, their branded products at pop-up shops called “1D World” between 2012 and 2014 and, of course, tour merchandise, the group definitely made a pretty penny on selling all types of goods with their names on it.

Zayn left One Direction in 2015 and has since found success in his solo career. His first single, “PILLOWTALK,” was a massive hit in 2016, as was his first album Mind of Mine. His second alum, Icarus Falls, debuted in December 2018. He has even collaborated on songs with artists like Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj.

The singer also dipped his toe into the world of fashion design while expanding his presence as a solo artist. He released a shoe line with Giuseppe Zanotti in 2017 and was named creative director for a Versace capsule collaboration called Zayn x Versus the same year. In 2018, he designed a line of backpacks for The Kooples.

Clearly, the kid has cash to spare!