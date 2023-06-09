A ~clothes~ call! Zendaya barely avoided what could have been a wardrobe malfunction while attending a Bulgari event in Rome.

“Fun fact … my dress for tonight’s @bulgarihotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event,” the Euphoria actress, 26, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 8, across a photo of herself rocking the new all-black Maison Valentino look. “When in doubt, a @maisonvalentino suit @luxurylaw.”

For the upscale fashion event, Zendaya ended up wearing a stunning sheer fishnet top with a sparkling black blazer to cover her exposed skin along with matching pants and high heels.

This wasn’t the first time that the former Disney Channel star has had a clothing snafu. One of her most memorable slip-ups was in December 2021 at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home with boyfriend Tom Holland. In a viral video, Zendaya was seen fixing her spiderweb-styled spaghetti strap gown from slipping off her chest, while Tom, 27, stepped in front of her to shield the brief wardrobe malfunction from the cameras.

Courtesy of Zendaya

As the fashion icon that she is, the Spider-Man star is known for her unique and eye-catching outfits, whether they be gowns or plain pantsuits. Many of her looks are created by her friend and stylist Law Roach, despite him previously announcing that he was retiring from the industry.

Since the designer announced his decision to part ways from the business in March, fans speculated that Law, 44, and Zendaya’s friendship and collaboration had come to an end. However, he quickly shut down the rumors by taking to Twitter.

“So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z … we are forever!” Law wrote in a series of tweets that month. “She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love.”

Since both fashion enthusiasts are still working together, the Primetime Emmy Award winning actress has opened up about her love of style in multiple interviews.

In February 2022, Zendaya explained to Harper’s Bazaar why she enjoys experimenting with different outfits and fashion pieces.

“I’ve always loved fashion and I’ve found that it’s an incredibly fun way to express myself,” she told the publication at the time. “I definitely have a strong point of view on what I’m wearing and love to collaborate with my stylist, Law.”