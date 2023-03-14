Law Roach made a name for himself as one of Hollywood’s most in-demand stylists after helping Zendaya go from Disney Channel cutie to red carpet style icon. Keep reading to find out more about his client list, net worth and why he has abruptly retired from the industry.

How Old Is Law Roach?

He’s 44 years old and will turn 45 on July 20, 2023.

Who Are Law Roach’s Clients?

Law is behind the fashion looks of such A-list names Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Anya Taylor-Joy, Naomi Campbell, Megan Thee Stallion, Bella Hadid, Keke Palmer, Demi Lovato, Anne Hathaway and his most steadfast client, Zendaya.

How Long Have Law Roach and Zendaya Worked Together?

Law and Zendaya’s working relationship goes back to 2011, when they met through a mutual friend while he was working as a personal shopper. The actress was starring on her first season of The Disney Channel’s Shake It Up at the time.

“When she was 14, she didn’t know much about fashion, and we were starting to learn about each other. And I think I had a little bit more say-so in the look,” he told Women’s Wear Daily in January 2021. “But now she’s a grown woman. I think she’s grown, not only the way she chooses and collaborates with me, but in everything. She’s a woman now.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The fashion guru has styled Zendaya for everything from fashion magazine spreads to major events including the Met Gala, awards shows and red carpet premieres. He even played her “Fairy Godfather” when the Euphoria actress wore her transformative “Cinderella” dress to the Met in 2019.

“We’ve had a lot of looks and a lot of moments over this decade and every time seems just as magical as the first,” Law told the publication. “I think the process has become easier, and we know each other like the back of our hands. I’ve been very blessed to be a part of the curation of her style and her fashion identity. We call each other our fashion soulmates. She calls me her fashion godbrother. It’s just such a beautiful, easy thing. There’s a lot of trust.”

What Is Law Roach’s Net Worth?

The Chicago native has a net worth of approximately $1 to $5 million, according to multiple outlets.

Why Is Law Roach Retiring?

The style icon announced he was leaving the industry in a dramatic Instagram post on March 14, 2023. “My Cup is empty … thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all,” Law began in the caption next to a screen that read “Retired.”

“If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out,” he cryptically added about why he was leaving his dream job.