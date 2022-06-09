Zendaya Slays on the 2022 Time 100 Gala Red Carpet: See Her Stunning Outfit as an Honoree

The seemingly unstoppable Zendaya attended the Time 100 Gala as an honoree on Wednesday, June 8, adding another accolade to her already long list of achievements.

The Euphoria actress stepped onto the red carpet ahead of the Gala looking as stunning as ever in a green and black vintage Bob Mackie gown. The geometric design, which was taken from the archives of the designer’s 1998 fall collection, featured velvet and silk panels. Her look included simple diamond jewelry, and she wore her hair sleek and straight.

The event took place at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, the home of jazz at Lincoln Center, with the purpose of celebrating the publication’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

“To me, Zendaya is a thousand years old. She has already lived many lives before this one. And yet, she is as young as springtime. By some inextricable paradox, she also gives the impression of having been born sometime far into the future. She is timeless, and she can do it all,” wrote Dune director Denis Villeneuve in Time’s tribute to the actress for this year’s 100 list.

The director went on to describe Zendaya’s body of work, beaming with admiration for the young star.

“In just the past year or so, Zendaya has radiated like a shooting star captured on celluloid in Sam Levinson’s Malcolm & Marie,” he added. “She emotionally exploded as her teenage years disintegrated in Levinson’s cultural phenomenon Euphoria. She shone in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a movie that dominated the box office in a year when she became the muse of extremes.”

It’s clear Zendaya’s talent has made a remarkable impression on the people with whom she works. She is constantly developing her career with new roles, and there’s no sign she’ll be stopping any time soon.

“But Zendaya is much more than that. She is an autonomous creative force herself,” he continued. “A cultural icon in the making. A person driven by pure inspiration, empathy, and respect for her craft, who uses authenticity as a new superpower. She seems fearless, her roots run deep, and I love that she still laughs like a kid. Zendaya is the future. And there is nothing more comforting to me. This is only the beginning.”

The Disney Channel alum is a hot commodity these days with a crazy busy schedule to prove it. In fact, her calendar is so booked that she was unable to attend the 2022 Met Gala in May due to scheduling issues.

“[Sorry] to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working,” Zendaya told Extra in April 2022. “Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies.”

