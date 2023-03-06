Living in luxury. Zendaya never misses when it comes to being the best dressed at an event – and her recent slay at Paris Fashion Week is no different. The Euphoria starlet kicked off the work week in a sexy animal-print outfit at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion show on Monday, March 6, and we already added the look to our Pinterest fashion boards.

The Oakland, California, 26, channeled her inner ‘90s cool mom alter ego as she donned the risqué two-piece tiger print blazer with matching shorts and chunky knee-high boots. On top of showing off major leg action, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress also flaunted her f(ab)ulous toned stomach as she pieced the open blazer with a simple black bralette.

Zendaya completed the bold ensemble with a Louis Vuitton monogram mini top-handle handbag, dainty layered gold necklaces and a black belt. Unsurprisingly, Zendaya’s hair had a moment of its own as she styled her voluminous bob in a chic side part.

Celebrities have rocked blazer pantsuits on the runway and red carpets over the past year, and it looks like we’ll be seeing the style paired with shorts for the upcoming spring and summer seasons.

From the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards to her past fashion week looks, Zendaya is the blueprint when it comes to fashion inspiration. For her, piecing outfits together helps showcase the Emmy winner’s individuality.

“I’ve always loved fashion and I’ve found that it’s an incredibly fun way to express myself,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in February 2022. “I definitely have a strong point of view on what I’m wearing and love to collaborate with my stylist Law [Roach].”

Zendaya has even dabbled with her talents in the industry after she collaborated with fashion powerhouse Tommy Hilfiger in March and September 2019. The pair launched clothing pieces that were inspired by the disco era and highlighted black artists and culture in their New York City show.

“I was still heavily inspired by the ’70s. I’ve always been inspired by the effortless glamour of all of it, and I think with the last collection that displayed that,” Zendaya told USA TODAY in September 2019. “I just wanted to hone in a little more and refine it a little bit more and bring in a lot of tailoring and structured pieces. Because it’s fall, I can have a little bit more fun with coats and layers and heavier materials.”

Alright, enough talking about the vintage fashion queen! Keep scrolling to see photos of Zendaya’s wild Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week outfit.