Fashionable or Flopped? The Best and Worst Dressed Stars From the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards: See Photos!

The 2023 Kids Choice Awards were filled with endless tricks, slime moments and, of course, unique fashion. While most of the performers changed into different outfits when taking the stage, some graced the orange carpet in quite the head-turning looks. So, who were the best and worst dressed stars among the attendees?

Bebe Rexha never misses the mark when it comes to both music and style. The pop star arrived on the carpet wearing an all-denim jumpsuit, which perfectly highlighted her curves and gave off edgy vibes as she smiled for the cameras. Later on, she changed into a stunning silver metallic jumpsuit when she performed her hit “I’m Good (Blue).”

However, Bebe soon experienced the slime of her life, and her shiny outfit was quickly ruined with the green ooze! Nevertheless, the “Baby, I’m Jealous” artist was a good sport about it, as she took to her Instagram Stories following her performance to proudly show off how much slime she was covered in from head to toe.

“Uh, I just got slimed,” Bebe said while zooming in on her reflection in the mirror, showing off how her blonde hair was even covered in green. “And it doesn’t really taste good by the way,” she added while licking a small bit of the liquid off her lips.

Apart from the sensational singer, KCAs cohost Charli D’Amelio changed into multiple outfits throughout the evening. Her first was a pink and black flouncy mini dress with black pump heels, which she wore as she arrived onto the orange carpet.

Once she kicked off the awards show, the Dancing With the Stars alum wore a pair of high-waisted, belted white pants and a sparkling crop top while dancing to Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” song, which Wednesday fans adored.

Later, Charli was seen wearing a bright green ruffled dress, paying homage to Nickelodeon’s green slime them, followed by a stunning pink feathered mini dress. Perhaps one of her best looks, however, was the lavender purple miniskirt and matching bow bralette with white sneakers that Charli sported while accepting the award for Best Female Creator.

The three-time KCAs award winner was presented with her orange blimp by boyfriend Landon Barker, who also didn’t disappoint in his rocker-chic outfit: a red pantsuit outlined with chains.

