So. Much. Yes! Janelle Monáe brought so much energy to the 2020 Oscars stage during her opening performance on February 9. Billy Porter also joined the songstress for Mr. Rogers’ “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” and she even got the crowd involved. It was a great note (literally) to start off the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“I’m so proud to stand here as a black, queer artist telling stories. Happy Black History Month,” 34-year-old declared during her performance. She also gave a slight jab at the fact that there were no women directors nominated this year.

The artist brought her number to the theater floor and encouraged the other A-listers — like Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson — to sing along.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Fans were here for the impressive performance. “Janelle Monáe opening performance was great!! She puts on a fantastic show,” someone gushed on Twitter. “I’m so glad I live during the time of Janelle Monáe. And, I’m grateful that people who didn’t know how amazing she is got to see a glimpse of it tonight!” another person added. “Amazing voice and command of the stage! Excellent,” a separate tweet read.

Prior to the show, the Hidden Figures actress sparkled on the red carpet in a hooded, long-sleeved silver gown covered in rhinestones.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nikki Nelms, Janelle’s hairstylist, revealed that planning ahead was key ahead of the Oscars. “Prepping is everything. So I’ll be using my Maui Moisture shampoo and conditioner tonight,” she told Vanity Fair ahead of the event. “I’ll also be using their hibiscus water detangler.”

A GHD dryer and flat iron was the trick to achieve that ultra-chic finish. “It’s really good for her because she’s natural in texture, and I don’t want to jeopardize the integrity of her hair,” Nikki added. “[Janelle is] always on the road and doing photo shoots everything to her hair, so it’s really important that I use products and tools that enhance the way her hair is naturally, while also getting amazing looks for the red carpet.”

Keep slaying, Janelle!