With so many movie stars making their mark in TV, the Emmys now rival the Oscars when it comes to red carpet fashion. Keep reading to find out who were the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2022 Emmys ceremony on Monday, September 12.

Stars will flood the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles wearing outfits that they have been planning with their stylists ever since the nominations were announced on July 12. HBO’s Succession leads the field with 25 nominations, while Apple’s comedy Ted Lasso and HBO’s quirky The White Lotus, both earned 20 each.

Plenty of Hollywood’s biggest style stars will be in attendance and fans are eagerly waiting to see what they wear. Zendaya is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for HBO’s Euphoria and is one of the most fashionable celebrities on the planet when it comes to her red carpet looks.

She blew viewers away at the 2019 ceremony in a green strapless sheer corset top and green satin skirt with a thigh-high slit. Zendaya then traded the va-va-voom look for a flirty glittering silver bandeau top and huge black and white polka-dot ballgown skirt in 2020 when she won her first Emmy for her lead role in Euphoria. Both looks are equally memorable to the telecast’s fans.

Reese Witherspoon is up against Zendaya in the category, and The Morning Show star knows a thing or two about how to knock it out of the park with her red carpet style. The Oscar winner often chooses more classic and tailored designs and will definitely be coming dressed to impress.

Gorgeous Kaley Cuoco is up for her second Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role in The Flight Attendant. She ended up on many best dressed lists for her 2021 Emmys look, where Kaley donned a plunging neon yellow Vera Wang gown that featured floral embellished spaghetti straps, as well as a thigh-high slit and a flowing train.

“We worked closely with closely with Vera Wang, who made two gowns for us to choose from,” Kaley’s stylist, Brad Goreski told Us Weekly at the time about the head-turning dress. “Kaley knew right away … both gowns were in super bright colors. That was the one thing she really wanted and so we had our final fitting on Saturday, and she decided and was happy as can be.” Now it’s time to see of Kaley can top herself at the 2022 Emmys!

Scroll down for photos of the Emmys red carpet’s best and worst dressed stars.