What a Night! Tons of Couples Attended the 2022 ESPYs: Photos of Stephen and Ayesha Curry and More

One for the books! Many A-list couples, including Stephen and Ayesha Curry and Ciara and Russell Wilson, attended the 2022 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 20.

It was a big night, and athletes from across all sports gathered at the Dolby Theater to celebrate the best of the best. Stephen, for his part, officially passed Ray Allen for the most three-pointers made in NBA history, winning him the category of Best Record-Breaking Performance. Also nominated was Tom Brady becoming the NFL all-time passing yards leader, overtaking Drew Brees, track and field star Allyson Felix winning her 11th career Olympic medal, becoming the new record holder in the United States and Jocelyn All’s 96 home runs becoming the new record in Division I softball.

For the Golden State Warriors point guard, the win would be nothing without his support system. He attended the event with his gorgeous wife, whom he married in 2011, and their daughters, Ryan and Riley. The pair are also parents to their youngest child, son Canon.

The husband and wife have been going strong for over 10 years and reflected on how they keep the spark alive.

“For us, it’s just not forgetting to date each other, make the time to get dressed up and go out and do all the things,” the Full Plate cookbook author told Access Hollywood in February. “That’s what keeps it spicy.”

It’s clear they have a lot of chemistry. Stephen reflected on a photo that went viral that showed him lovingly gazing at his wife when they walked the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala. The athlete acknowledged that at the time he was simply “admiring” his “beautiful” spouse. “If you keep it spicy like that then I think that’s how we got 10 years and hopefully 10 years more,” he added.

The 2022 ESPYs saw a lot of happy couples. Dancing With the Stars duo Valentin Chmerkovskiy and wife Jenna Johnson walked their first red carpet together since announcing that they are expecting baby No. 1. The So You Think You Can Dance alum, who is due in January 2023, gushed over their baby news on July 15 and revealed it “wasn’t an easy journey” to get pregnant.

“The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it,” she told People about the moment she took a positive pregnancy test. “But everybody tells you, ‘When you just relax and you don’t put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.’ That’s exactly what happened. I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be.”

