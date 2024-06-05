An OG returns! Adam Levine shocked fans by announcing he’s returning to The Voice for spring 2025’s season 27, ​six years after leaving the NBC singing competition.

“I’m coming back. I’m so excited. I cannot wait,” Adam, 45, shared in a Wednesday, June 5, Instagram post.

“I’m well rested. I’m ready to go. I’m so excited. It’s going to be great and I can’t wait. It’s gonna be awesome. Team Adam is back. I feel bad for other teams. Let’s go! I’m back. Voice fam, here we come,” he added.

Adam will be joined by John Legend, Michael Bublé and country star Kelsea Ballerini, who will be the only newcomer to the judge’s panel. Crooner Michael, 48, will be taking his red seat for the first time in the upcoming season 26

John was a judge on seasons 16 through 22, then again for seasons 24 and 25, before taking a much-deserved break.

The Maroon 5 frontman was one of the original coaches on the show, where he was joined by Blake Shelton, CeeLo Green and Christina Aguilera when it premiered in April 2011.

Adam’s departure was announced after the season 16 finale of The Voice in May 2019, even though he had signed up for the following season 17. The “She Will Be Loved” singer was replaced by Gwen Stefani.

“After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself “theres [sic] some magic here. Something is definitely happening.” It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever,” Adam gushed when announcing he was leaving The Voice. “Thank you, NBC, for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life.”

The musician told the fans, “For me, it was time to move on,” adding, “Your support has meant EVERYTHING.”

As Blake, 47, racked up numerous wins with his contestants, Team Adam had no artists in the finals during seasons 14, 15 and 16.

The frenemies act between the two stars was a huge hit with fans, as when he said goodbye to the show, Adam wrote, “Blake F–KIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience is, I’m just happy I got to experience it with you.”

Sadly, the two won’t be reunited, as Blake departed The Voice at the end of season 23 in May 2023.