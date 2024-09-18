Adele is putting her heart and soul into her future with fiancé Rich Paul, and a source exclusively tells Life & Style she’s using mystical and spiritual tools that help with her anxiety — in hopes to expand their family!

“Adele used to be pretty smugly against all the woo-woo stuff, but then she got into crystals about 10 years ago, and she jokes that was her gateway drug,” an insider says of the 36-year-old “Hello” singer.

“Now she does it all,” the source reveals. “She uses sage to clear her space, she meditates, she does chanting. She’s even got tarot cards that she pulls every morning to get an idea of what her day is going to be like.”

Now that Adele is hoping to add to her brood when her Las Vegas residency concludes, “She’s even more tuned into the spiritual side,” the source explains. “She’s hired this woman who’s very popular in Hollywood to help her ‘call in’ the perfect child for her and connect her with her unborn baby’s soul.”

According to the source, Adele is “a little embarrassed by how kooky she’s gotten since moving to California,” adding, “She knows her London friends think it’s ridiculous, but she doesn’t care. It’s helping to keep her in the right head space, and that’s really what matters right now.”

The singer, who is mom to son Angelo, 11, with ex Simon Konecki, has never hidden her baby fever. In 2022, a year after she started dating the NBA agent, 43, she said she “definitely wanted more kids.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

And in May, she confirmed that she was ready to make it happen as soon as her showbiz obligations were fulfilled. Saying she was hoping for a girl, the singer joked, “I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world… She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?”

A separate source told Life & Style earlier this month that Adele is excited for her next chapter: After she wraps her concert dates in November, she and Rich will finally plan their wedding and start a family — even if it’s not necessarily in that order.

“If Adele gets pregnant before the wedding, so be it,” the source said. “She’ll consider it a blessing.”

The Grammy-winning artist has been on a 100-show streak during her residency at Caesars Palace, which kicked off in 2022.

“I have really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I’ve ever done, and probably the longest I will ever do,” the English musician told her concertgoers, which was captured on video and posted to TikTok earlier this month.

“I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole next of my break, and I will fantasize about these shows and any shows that I’ve done over the last three years and I really, really hold them in the bottom of my heart forever,” she continued. “It has been amazing. I just need a rest, and I have spent… I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now. I want to live my life that I’ve been building.”