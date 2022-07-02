Adele’s Ex Simon Konecki Tags Along With Her BF Rich Paul, Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden at Concert

Showing their support! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, were spotted on a rare outing together while attending her concert in Hyde Park, London.

The “Easy on Me” artist’s former husband, 48, was photographed standing alongside the sports agent, 40, in a VIP section of her overseas performance on Friday, July 1. The former spouses’ son, Angelo, was also in attendance to support his mom, 34.

Rich and Simon were also seen talking to A-listers Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, as they sat near each other during the concert.

The British songstress performed her hits, including “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You,” and took a moment to thank her fans via social media for watching the first of her two shows.

“Hyde Park Night 1! What a crowd!!” Adele captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, July 2. “Thank you, my loves, I can’t wait to do it all again tonight.”

Adele and Rich first started dating in September 2021. While they’ve become a fan-favorite, low-key couple, they have also sparked split rumors over the past few months when she seemingly celebrated her birthday on May 6 without him. Not only that, but fans grew concerned for their romance after Page Six reported on January 25 that the “Set Fire to the Rain” singer had been “shouting and sobbing” on the phone with her beau during rehearsals.

However, Adele was quick to shut down breakup rumors by writing a cheeky Instagram caption on February 1.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!” she wrote that day, before adding, “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Aside from the split speculation, the duo have also fueled engagement rumors when Adele was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring earlier this year, and when she teased the gossip during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show.

“If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” the “Hello” crooner said on February 11.

For Simon’s part, he and Adele announced they were calling it quits in April 2019 after two years of marriage and nearly eight years of being together.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” the Grammy Award winner’s former rep told In Touch at the time. “As always, they ask for privacy.” They later finalized their divorce in March 2021.

Though their marriage didn’t work out, the coparents have remained dedicated to raising their 9-year-old son.

