Alabama Barker Claps Back at ‘Facetune’ Photo Editing Claims

Alabama Barker doesn’t have time for haters.

The former Meet the Barkers star, 18, posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Wednesday, September 19, and one social media user attempted to call her out.

“The Facetune amount is wild,” wrote the critic.

However, Alabama wasted no time clapping back when she replied, “Hate me cus you ain’t me,” and added the clapping hands emoji.

This wasn’t the first time Alabama has faced criticism about her looks, and she’s never held back in her responses. In 2023, photos of the California native went viral and several people stooped to body shaming her for her weight.

“First of all, let me eat you up ‘cause I’m so fat. Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence or any ugly picture they can get of you just for views,” Alabama said in a TikTok video at the time. “And I would love to see you guys getting random pictures taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, middle of the sentence, with your mouth wide open. Let’s see how beautiful you look.”

The daughter of Blink-182’s Travis Barker then revealed that she had been diagnosed with thyroid disease. The ailment can lead to inflammation of the thyroid, and in return, the gland might produce lower hormone levels, which can result in weight gain.

“Once my thyroid is balanced and my autoimmune disease is balanced I will go back to my normal weight. You guys also act like I’ve gained 1,000 pounds. It’s like 5,10 pounds, which is so normal for a lot of girls, weight fluctuates,” Alabama continued in the video. “I don’t want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there’s something wrong with it. There is a certain point where if your health is getting affected by it, you need to change it, but no. That’s not the case for me and I would appreciate it if you guys would put yourself in my shoes.”

In July, Alabama admitted to starting weight loss medication to help manage her weight during a TikTok Live.

“I have, like, this thing where I photograph so ugly and people are like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so fat and you’re so ugly,’” Alabama said in the clip. “It’s like, I see what you guys are seeing but like, just like, meet me in person, I feel like I really don’t look like that. But I’m on weight loss medication because I’m tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre.”

Several of her fans offered their support in the comments by complimenting the former reality TV star.

“Swear we are our own biggest haters because she’s absolutely beautiful,” wrote on Tiktok user. Another added, “She’s literally so gorgeous and doesn’t even know it.”

A third person chimed in and wrote, “You are beautiful and sweet. Haters always going to hate, because they are not you. Don’t change for anyone, you are beautiful!”