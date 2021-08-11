Burying the hatchet? Travis Barker‘s kids, daughter Alabama Barker and son Landon Barker, have seemingly refollowed their mother, Shanna Moakler, on Instagram after distancing themselves from her throughout the majority of 2021 so far.

The 15-year-old and her 17-year-old old brother have been publicly airing out their grievances about their biological mom, 46, via Instagram and TikTok over the last few months, causing the family feud to gain major exposure. In May, Landon claimed that the former Miss USA has “never been” in her children’s lives while replying to a social media troll. Just days later, Alabama doubled down on those claims. It is unclear exactly when the teens unfollowed their mother on Instagram.

“I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true,” Shanna previously told Life & Style about her children’s comments. “Not just about me as a parent but also about my relationship. [Alabama] has a much bigger fan base than I do. What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? It’s just sad.”

In June, the Wedding Singer actress revealed to Page Six that things were still tense between her and her children, so she was giving them space “so we can heal and come back together again.” She added, “Sadly, right now at this moment, there’s still some distance.”

At the time, she was still unsure if the bonds were salvageable. “Right now, I’m really just trying to let [my kids] all know that I’m here for them and I love them and I’m their mom and I’ll always want to be in their lives,” Shanna told the outlet. “All I can do is just sort of give it some time so we all can heal, but I don’t really know what’s going to happen in the future.”

Previously, Alabama claimed that Shanna’s then-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau treated her poorly and that the dynamic was part of the reason why she and her brother kept their distance. On July 29, Life & Style exclusively broke the news that Shanna and the model, 28, had split for good after dating off-and-on for over a year — so it is possible the split helped rekindle the bond between the proud mother and her kids.

Courtesy of Shanna Moakler/Instagram

“I broke up with Shanna months ago, and I’m happier than I have ever been,” Matthew explained to Life & Style. “I’m focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally. I hope she finds what she’s looking for, but it’s not going to be me.”