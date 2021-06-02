Family’s still feuding. Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler confirmed that things are still tense between her and kids Landon and Alabama Barker, calling the situation “very difficult and emotional and sad.”

“Sadly, right now at this moment, there’s still some distance. I’m just trying to give everybody some space,” the 46-year-old told Page Six in an interview published on Wednesday, June 2. She added that the space was necessary “so we can heal and come back together again.”

The former Miss USA also claimed she is unsure if her relationship with her children is beyond repair. “I don’t know. Right now, I’m really just trying to let [my kids] all know that I’m here for them and I love them and I’m their mom and I’ll always want to be in their lives,” Shanna explained. “All I can do is just sort of give it some time so we all can heal, but I don’t really know what’s going to happen in the future.”

Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, have been airing out their grievances with their mother via social media throughout the last month. On May 11, Landon told a troll on TikTok that their mother has “never been” in their lives. Days later, Alabama made similar claims on Instagram.

“I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true,” the Rhode Island native previously told Life & Style about the tensions. “Not just about me as a parent but also about my relationship. [Alabama] has a much bigger fan base than I do.” She continued, “What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? It’s just sad.”

Shanna also noted that, despite how well her kids get along with Travis’ new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, she just wants peace for everyone. “I want them all to have a great relationship. I don’t have animosity toward them. I’m not jealous of them,” the Wedding Singer actress added. “I wish them really truly nothing but the best. I just don’t want them interfering with my children and I’s relationships.”

Shanna Moakler/Instagram; Alabama Barker/TikTok

The model previously told Life & Style that her children’s connection with the Poosh founder, 42, is puzzling to her. “I don’t really understand why Kourtney is queen,” Shanna said.