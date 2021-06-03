Family drama. Shanna Moakler’s teenage kids, Landon and Alabama Barker, “don’t approve” of her launching an OnlyFans page, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

The former Playboy model’s son, 17, and daughter, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker, “aren’t cool” with her starting an account on the racy social media platform. “They’re embarrassed for her and this has only widened their divide,” says the insider.

“Shanna says she’s already talked to her kids about it, but friends say they’re still not talking to her,” the insider adds about the Rhode Island native’s strained relationship with Landon and Alabama. That being said, the Wedding Singer actress wants her OnlyFans page to “be tasteful.”

However, a second insider tells Life & Style Shanna, 46, beginning an OnlyFans account is “not a shock” to her kids since they “know about her past pictures” when she posed nude for Playboy and Maxim.

Shanna admitted during an interview with Page Six on June 2 that things are “very difficult” and “emotional” between her, Landon and Alabama, calling their relationship “sad.” The former Miss USA also shares her 22-year-old daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

“Sadly, right now at this moment, there’s still some distance. I’m just trying to give everybody some space … so we can heal and come back together again,” Shanna said.

The former beauty queen confessed she’s not sure if her relationship with her children can be fixed.

“I don’t know. Right now, I’m really just trying to let [my kids] all know that I’m here for them and I love them and I’m their mom and I’ll always want to be in their lives,” she explained. “All I can do is just sort of give it some time so we all can heal, but I don’t really know what’s going to happen in the future.”

Landon and Alabama have been publicly shading their mother on social media over the past month and both have claimed she’s barely in their lives.

“I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true,” Shanna previously told Life & Style about their rocky dynamic. “Not just about me as a parent but also about my relationship. [Alabama] has a much bigger fan base than I do. What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? It’s just sad.”

Amid tensions with their mother, the teens have become very close with Travis’ current girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.