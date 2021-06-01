Not holding back. Travis Barker‘s son, Landon Barker, threw some serious shade at his mom, Shanna Moakler, on TikTok. “He looks so much like his mom,” a fan commented on one of the teenager’s Monday, May 31, videos.

“I wouldn’t consider Shanna Moakler my mom whatsoever,” Landon, 17, replied. Although it’s unclear when the “Holiday” artist began feuding with Shanna, 46, it appears as though tensions have grown in the last year. In fact, Landon’s younger sister, Alabama, has also publicly called out Shanna, as well as her off-again, on-again boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau.

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” the 15-year-old wrote via Instagram on May 15. “Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Speaking exclusively with Life & Style, Matthew, 28, responded to Alabama’s accusations. “Our love is real. We had our ups and downs in the past, but never have we cheated on one another,” the model assured, before defending Shanna’s parenting. “She’s an amazing mother, and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family. That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much.”

For Shanna’s part, she believes her relationship with Matthew may be one of the reasons behind her strained relationship with Landon and Alabama. “They have a lot of animosity” toward him, the Wedding Singer alum exclusively told Life & Style on May 19. “I don’t really understand why Kourtney [Kardashian] is queen,” Shanna added, referring to Travis’ girlfriend.

Landon and Alabama, as well as Shanna’s oldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya, have been spending a lot of time with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, since she and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, went public with their romance in February, including a recent trip to Disneyland.