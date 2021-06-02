She’s joining the pack! Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler is launching her own OnlyFans page amid her ongoing feud with the former couple’s children, Landon and Alabama Barker.

“I’m not going to get too crazy just yet, but I’m definitely going to have some fun,” the 46-year-old told Page Six about her new endeavor in an interview published on Wednesday, June 2. “I want to show all different facets of my life, so I’m going to be showing things from me doing yoga, taking people on set, cooking, all things that I like to do that’s fun and do it in a sexy, fun way.”

She also revealed that she thought about joining the platform “for a really long time” before taking the plunge. “I’m really staying true to who I am as a person and what I’m comfortable with,” the former Miss USA explained. “I’m very comfortable with nudity. I always have been being a former Playmate, being in Maxim … I’m not trying to get crazy in my career now at my age, but I’m definitely willing to have some fun and make it a great experience for everybody.”

Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, are aware of their mother’s new venture despite their current estrangement. “I don’t think my kids are going to be on that website at any point in time, but my children do know I’m a former Playboy Playmate,” Shanna noted. “We used to spend all our Easters at the Playboy Mansion, and I think there’s definitely a way of transitioning your kids into letting them know what kind of content you do do and don’t do.”

Shanna and Travis’ teenagers have been vocal about their alleged estrangement from their mother on social media over the past month. “Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” Alabama wrote via her Instagram Stories on May 15. “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?” Days earlier, Landon made similar claims about the Rhode Island native in response to a troll on TikTok.

“I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true,” Shanna previously told Life & Style about the tensions. “Not just about me as a parent but also about my relationship. [Alabama] has a much bigger fan base than I do.” She added, “What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? It’s just sad.”

Courtesy of Shanna Moakler/Instagram

As for Shanna’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, the 28-year-old is all about his girlfriend’s new project. “He’s amazing. He and I talked about it a lot and I told him I wouldn’t do it if he didn’t support it, and he’s been super supportive,” she told the outlet. “He’s actually been helping me edit my content and he’s tried to help me with pictures I should use. I’m really thankful to have someone who’s supportive.”