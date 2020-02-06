Wait a sec … did we read that right? Actress Jennifer Tilly revealed that Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, longtime business partner Alexandra Grant, have been dating “for years” now … and needless to say, we’re totally shook.

“I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Alexandra] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’” the 61-year-old performer told Page Six about the couple on February 5. “She was so cool I thought she was a lesbian.”

Plus, the storied actress thinks the sweet couple is perfect together. “I saw him at her last art opening, and he’s not, like, wanting the spotlight, because he’s a really low-key guy, too, and I think why everybody went crazy is that they’re sort of the perfect couple,” Jennifer gushed to the outlet. “I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It’s not a razzle dazzle Hollywood romance.”

All in all, Jennifer called Alexandra a “cool, elegant woman — very quiet, very low-key,” while adding that “[Keanu] is a really great guy, too, but he’s really lucky.” Seems like it!

As for a potential wedding for these lovebirds? She isn’t so sure they’d go down that road. “I don’t know that doesn’t seem very hip and bohemian, does it? They’re artists,” she said. “They’re just going to do what they do.”

Life & Style was the first to report that Keanu and Alexandra were a couple back in early November 2019. “Everyone is ecstatic that he’s finally found happiness with such a wonderful woman,” an insider gushed to LS exclusively. “Keanu doesn’t stop raving about her!”

It’s been a long road in love for the beloved actor, who had a child with girlfriend Jennifer Syme in 1999 — but the baby was tragically stillborn. Shortly after, the pair went their separate ways and she died in a car accident in 2001. “Keanu was so traumatized by her death that there were times when he couldn’t get out of bed in the morning,” the source revealed, explaining that “everything changed” after Alexandra came into his life.

It sounds like these two are going to go the distance!