Amelia Gray Hamlin's Career Is on the Rise — and Her Net Worth Proves It!

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! Amelia Gray Hamlin comes from a long line of successful A-listers, including mom Lisa Rinna and dad Harry Hamlin. At just 19 years old, it’s clear the Los Angeles native has a bright future ahead — and her impressive net worth proves it! According to multiple outlets, Amelia is estimated to be worth between $100,000 and $1 million. To learn how she makes her money, keep scrolling!

Amelia Gray Hamlin is a model:

Amelia is a professional model signed with Women 360 Management. Based on her social media, she’s worked with several major brands, such as Kim Kardashian‘s Skims, Coach, Urban Outfitters, Levi Strauss & Co. and more.

Amelia Gray Hamlin is an influencer:

Boasting over 700,000 followers on Instagram alone, Amelia works with companies on sponsored posts. To date, she’s done ads for Motorola, L.A. Collective, Hudson Jeans and more.

*Warning: The following copy contains descriptions of eating disorder behavior.* Amelia’s social media fame grew significantly after a March 2018 post about her history with anorexia went viral. “I’m getting many comments comparing my body today vs. my body last year. I think that the support from my followers has really pushed me into writing this,” she began her powerful post at the time.

“The first photo, taken today is not a photo of the perfect girl. That is a photo of me, trying to figure out my body, and owning my curves that I naturally have, and not forcing myself to starve them away,” Amelia described the side-by-side images. “I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long. So, it’s going to be a journey that I go through for a large part of my life.”

Since then, she continues to be an advocate for ED awareness and body positivity.

Amelia Gray Hamlin has famous parents:

Amelia’s mother, Lisa, is best known for her roles on Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place. Additionally, she stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, as of October 2020, Lisa is dropping hints she might be leaving the franchise. Either way, she’s amassed quite a bit of wealth! Lisa’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

As for Amelia’s dad, Harry, you might recognize him from shows like Shameless, Mad Men, Army Wives, Veronica Mars and more. He, too, has a healthy net worth of $10 million.

With such great role models, Amelia is destined to be a star!