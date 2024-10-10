'America's Got Talent' Judges 'Walking on Eggshells' Amid Cuts (EXCL)

America’s Got Talent showrunners are frantically trying to find money to renew the big-name stars’ contracts next season, as a source exclusively reveals to Life & Style everyone on the show is panicking about their long-term future amid crippling budget cuts.

“The future of the show is in turmoil and the brutal bottom line is that bosses don’t have the budget they used to have to afford these people,” the insider says.

“They need to cut back on a lot and no one’s getting the royal treatment like they used to.”

Season 19 of the No. 1 summer primetime show came to a close on September 24, with janitor Richard Goodall crowned as the winner. However, after all was said and done, show creator and boss Simon Cowell confirmed to The U.S. Sun he has not renewed the multi-million dollar contracts for the show’s A-list judges.

The British presenter, 65, who rose to fame as a judge on American Idol, doesn’t appear worried about ensuring the judges return for season 20 and has stated he prefers to focus on casting contestants rather than fretting about the panel talent, saying, “Let’s start with casting. Let me get casting right first and then the other parts will all work.”

“What’s really concerning is people like Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel won’t come cheap and the powers that be may have to bring on lesser C-list talent on the panel if they can’t make a deal, which spells for uncertain times down the road,” the source explains.

“Simon is a businessman first and foremost who will get it done, but he’s also a pragmatist.”

However, the contestant-first talk isn’t isn’t soothing for those whose job is on the line. Reacting to the news Simon refused to confirm whether or not he’d be keeping his job, Howie, 68, joked, “What a disappointing moment. Now I am speechless. I am not pitching. I would like to come back.”

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Heidi, 51, also reacted by saying, “I’m just there to have a good time,” about being on NBC’s top show.

“I feel like I’m one of many voices that are at home thinking the same way how I’m thinking, and I’m just voicing it for them,” she continued.

Heidi may claim to be on the show for fun, but the $2 million she reportedly earns per season would say she may want to keep her job! Howie also reportedly banks the same, but Sofía, 52, who signed with the show right after her hit series Modern Family ended, secures $10 million a season.

While it may be all laughs for the cameras, the source says everyone who works on the show is being haunted by the specter of NBC’s impending budget cuts – and not just the multi-millionaire hosts.

“It’s not just the judges but other people on the show, from producers to the lowliest production assistants, who are worried about their situation and they’re walking on eggshells and hoping Simon can work his magic and find the money they deserve,” the insider explains.

“Of course, they know economic hardship is going on everywhere and it’s sad because it’s a great show.”