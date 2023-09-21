Heidi Klum has no qualms when it comes to sharing topless or nearly naked photos, and she says there’s a “strategy” behind why she loves to flaunt her flesh.

“I’m super comfortable naked today. To the point where my kids are like, ‘Mom, I have a friend coming over,’” Heidi, 50, told People in a Thursday, September 21 interview.

However, she makes sure others who stop by her house don’t get a NSFW look at the America’s Got Talent judge. “As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on,” Heidi explained, adding, “But if no one is there, sun’s out, bums out. I just don’t like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don’t want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It’s very strategic.”

Heidi is known for her skin-baring outfits and love of strapless gowns. “When I do AGT, most of the time I sit behind a desk, so it’s really from the waist up. So, I look for something that is of interest around here. And usually, I like to have Hans and Franz on a good display,” she joked while motioning at her breasts.

The Making the Cut host said her husband of four years, Tom Kaulitz, is happier with the curvier figure she has today.

“When he met me, he said, ‘You can always also eat a little bit more.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And I guess looking back, I was much thinner than I am today. When you’re a model … I guess I was exercising harder. I was running around outside, jogging and all of this stuff. Over the last few years, and especially since I’ve met him, I’ve just been more relaxed,” she told the publication.

Heidi has never been afraid to sunbathe topless as she grew up in a family where it wasn’t considered taboo.

“I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist,” she shared with Ocean Drive magazine in November 2016. “I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.”

“I’m also probably going to be the girl on the beach with no top on when I’m 60. Maybe my stomach and my boobs are not going to be the same way they are now. But it’s just who I am. I am more of a free person,” the Germany born supermodel told People in an interview the same year. “I’m more nudist that way. I’m fearless. I don’t think that will change. I’m gonna be that 60-year-old woman lying on the beach with just my bottoms on.”