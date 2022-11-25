Giving the credit she deserves! Amy Adams not only masters every role she stars in, but she always slays the red carpet in the most alluring fashion. The Enchanted actress’ classic style stands out at major events and she tends to keep her outfit choices extremely elegant. While she always exudes class, the A-lister has stunned in the hottest braless fashion throughout her career.

The Colorado native is not shy about showing a little cleavage on or offcamera. “I think it comes from being a dancer for so many years. I’m not self-conscious about my body but maybe I should be. My daughter got upset by my chest-baring in American Hustle,” Amy native told Radio Times in 2016, referring to the 2013 film where she performed a topless scene.

Although the skin-bearing oncamera moment gained *major* attention from the audience, so did her show stopping wardrobe. Whether her character, Sydney Prosser, was dressed for a day meeting or night out on the town, she was always wearing a top with a plunging neckline.

Considering she was wearing sensual braless clothing throughout the film, Amy’s poise made every outfit look sophisticated. How did she do it? According to the American Hustle costume designer, Amy avoided wardrobe malfunctions and owned the daring fashion with one little trick.

“[Amy] carried herself in a very specific way to keep us within an R rating. Amy has amazing poise. Let’s just say she studied how to move and never forgot about it,” Michael Wilkinson told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2013.

The Arrival star continued to strut in a braless look at the film’s red carpet premiere in New York with husband Darren Le Gallo. Amy donned a chic Elie Saab-designed dress which was stripped with lace and solid black material. The illusion neckline was made up of lace, while the black pieces covered her private assets.

Fast forward almost one decade later, Amy still rocks the most fabulous plunging neckline ensembles. Starring alongside co-stars Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden in the highly anticipated Disney film, Disenchanted, the starlet attended the film’s red carpet premiere in November 2022 wearing a dark purple corset Dolce and Gabbana dress. The floor-length gown included a deep V neckline and stylish shoulder pads. She completed the look with classic Hollywood curls and a side part, providing the ultimate amount of magic at the Hollywood event.

