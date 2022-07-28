Red Carpet Star! Kate Hudson Looks Golden in Her Braless Outfits: See Photos of Her Best Looks

If there’s one celebrity who doesn’t get enough credit for their fashion, it’s Kate Hudson. Yeah, she may be a rom-com queen and daughter of Hollywood icons Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, but the consistent braless looks she serves on the red carpet truly takes the cake.

Being an A-list celebrity who was raised by A-list parents, fashion was always surrounding the golden girl. The Bride Wars actress accompanied her mother on fittings and events, introducing the fashionista to top-quality style.

“I was a little girl and I went with my mom to a fitting with Bob Mackie for a special she was working on. She was in his studio and there were fabric and sequins everywhere. I was in awe; it was like being in a little fashion dream!” she told Savoir Flair in 2015. “I remember he made me a package of little sequin bow pins, in all different colors. There were about 10 in the package he made me, and it was a moment I will never forget because I was so excited.

The Fabletics owner underwent breast augmentation surgery in 2010 and has shined in daring and braless outfits ever since. Kate wore a stunning yellow Vivienne Westwood couture gown at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, lighting up the entire red carpet.

The dress was just as stunning as the yellow dress she wore in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, although they had their own noteworthy differences. The strapless gown had a plunging neckline with a silver design to really elevate the look.

Fans raved over the ensemble, including R&B singer Usher. A photo surfaced of the “Confessions” singer gawking over her stunning look while taking pictures next to her on the red carpet. Now, we’re not talking about a wide-eyed approval of the outfit, oh no. Instead, the eight-time Grammy award-winner visibly arched his back in awe of Kate while admiring the intricate details of the gown.

When it comes to her personal style preference, the Music star chooses outfits that mirror her mood — although, she tends to lean toward “flowy and light” pieces. “I’ve always been attracted to the ‘70s – sexy, with a lot of freedom in the overall aesthetic,” she continued. “My fashion icons are Julie Christie, Anita Pallenberg, Kate Moss and Cher.”

Well, you can add Kate Hudson to our list of fashion icons. Take a look at the gallery below to see why and embrace her daring, braless outfits.