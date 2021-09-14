Bride-to-be! Kate Hudson looked pretty in pink while gracing the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala after her engagement announcement.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star, 42, was radiant in her floor-length gown paired with a stunning feathered coat by Michael Kors, silver accessories designed by Lorraine and a pastel colored clutch on Monday, September 13. She styled her hair in a sleek ponytail with a center part for the event.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Hours before showing up, the star revealed her longtime love Danny Fujikawa popped the question by showing off her dazzling ring in a new photo, writing, “Lets go!” in her celebratory caption on Instagram.

In the comments, her future sister-in-law Sara Foster showed support and revealed she knew they were planning to get hitched, writing, “Whoa. It’s official. Not gonna lie, been a hard secret to keep. I may have slipped and told a few people.”

The power couple began dating in late 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose, in 2018. In addition to Rani, Kate is also the proud mom to son Ryder, 17, shared with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 10, shared with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

Fans couldn’t be more excited to see Kate and Danny tying the knot in the near future, especially after learning all about their romantic love story. The pair first crossed paths in their early ’20s, but didn’t start dating until years later.

“The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His stepsisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade,” the Almost Famous star recalled in an Instagram caption shared in December 2017, shortly after they went public. “A year ago today, Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date.”

“So, on our 15th year of knowing each other, we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible,” she gushed.

The rest is history!