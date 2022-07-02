How to lose a shirt in 10 ways! Kate Hudson shared a topless photo while enjoying a sunny weekend morning, and fans applauded her nearly naked moment.

“[Sun’s] out,” the Skeleton Key actress, 43, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 2, adding a few coffee cup emojis to her caption. The Golden Globe Award winner could be seen sipping from a white coffee cup without a shirt or bra on. Kate kept her natural blonde waves down to cover her breasts and donned a pair of black shorts in front of a sunny window.

Upon waking up to her early morning post, countless fans flooded the comments section to praise the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star’s bold moment.

“If I looked like this, I would literally go anywhere and everywhere wearing this and only this #katehudsondamngirl,” one fan wrote, whereas another called her a “hot mama.”

While most took the chance to shower her with compliments, there was just one outward critic of the Fool’s Gold actress’ post: Kate’s brother, Oliver Hudson, who hilariously commented, “Nope.”

Courtesy of Kate Hudson/Instagram

The Bride Wars actress has previously opened up about her confidence in posing completely nude. In August 2019, she addressed her 2001 naked InStyle cover photos in an essay published by the outlet.

“To be honest, it doesn’t take a lot for me to take my clothes off,” she shared at the time. “People can say whatever they want, but I like being naked. I posed naked for the cover, and I was strategically draped with what was basically chain mail.”

In a video that accompanied her essay, the Fabletics founder held up the cover of her skin-baring photo shoot and recalled the backlash she faced for posing nude.

“This got banned from certain shops or establishments because it was deemed inappropriate,” she added, before mentioning, “Whatever, we sold a whole bunch of them.”

Aside from embracing a little nudity, Kate also occasionally shares fun moments at home or by the pool, wearing her sexiest bikinis to soak up the sun. On June 11, the Los Angeles native shared a clip of her swimming toward a martini glass that sat by the pool while sporting a white two-piece swimsuit.

“Summer ready,” she captioned the Instagram post at the time.

Kate has had an exciting few years so far, as she announced her engagement to fiancé Danny Fujikawa in September 2021 via Instagram. The two officially started dating in December 2016 and welcomed daughter Rani Rose together in October 2018, while Kate also shares son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy.

“Let’s go!” the Almost Famous star captioned the post, which included an image of her leaning in to kiss her future husband.

The couple seems to be enjoying a happy life together, as Kate even gave her love a Father’s Day tribute via Instagram on June 19.

“Happy Father’s Day to one amazing Daddy,” the Something Borrowed actress wrote at the time alongside a video of their 3-year-old daughter kissing her dad’s cheek. “We love you so much!”