Getting real! Amy Schumer admitted to firing Penn Badgley‘s wife, Domino Kirke, as her doula for an “unfair reason.”

“The truth was, and this is pretty unfair to her, but Domino is like a goddess,” the Trainwreck actress, 41, told the Gossip Girl alum, 35, during the Wednesday, June 22, episode of his “Podcrushed” podcast. “She’s an actual floating siren around the house … [she’s] just lovely and when she touches you, you just kind of melt. And she was really a family member.”

However, Amy had to let her go for one major reason.

“I just felt so vulnerable,” the comedian explained. “I was like, ‘I can’t have this Botticelli f–king goddess floating around my home when I am like, bleeding out.'”

She and husband Chris Fischer welcomed their son, Gene, in May 2019. Amy explained to Penn that she didn’t “have the strength to allow myself the luxury” of having Domino as her doula. The Life & Beth star explained, “I was like, ‘I think you can’t come anymore.'”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Amy was open about her pregnancy struggles and documented her entire process through the documentary Expecting Amy, which she filmed to “keep it real as hell” with fans.

“All my friends have babies, but I hadn’t been exposed to how hard pregnancy is,” she shared in a July 2020 interview with USA Today. “It’s really kind of painful, personal, intimate stuff that we — who’ve been friends for 30 years — had never talked about. So, I hope this opens up a conversation for a lot more women.”

Years after welcoming her son, Amy opened up about her IVF journey — which she and husband Chris hoped would allow them to have a second child. In January 2020, Amy first revealed in an Instagram post that she was feeling “really run down and emotional” while trying IVF.

“I did IVF, we made embryos and I went through the IVF process, which is so hard,” Amy recalled on a March episode of the “Dear Chelsea” podcast. “People do it so many times. I did it one time and I was like, I’m gonna die. This is awful.”

The actress added, “So we’re gonna have just one child and we’re just enjoying our little family and I’m just focusing on that. I’m excited about it but I was sad. And it’s not really something you get sympathy for because it’s like, you already have one bitch, shut up. But you know, that’s a real struggle people go through.”