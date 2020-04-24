Courtesy of @amyschumer/Instagram

What a tough guy! Comedian Amy Schumer took to her Instagram on April 23 to share a never-before-seen photo of herself and her son, Gene, where the baby boy looked like he was his mama’s new bodyguard. Talk about having your loved one’s back.

“New security, who dis?” the 38-year-old captioned the mother-son photo where her little man held his arm out in front of her as if to say, “Back it up, folks. Amy’s not signing autographs at this time.” So cute! Considering the dynamic duo was bundled up in their coats in the shot, it seems like the pic might have been taken in winter 2019. Gotta love a rare snap.

The proud mama also shared a hilarious clip of the 11-month-old getting his hands on the ~video camera~ for the first time. “Gene shot his first video,” Amy captioned the adorable post of her son recording himself with her phone before dropping it and tossing it around. “He’s filming! Gene’s got the camera,” she gushed in the vid.

Several of the funny gal’s celeb friends made sure to leave love on the milestone moment. “He’s getting so big!!!! Big Boy Gene!!! Such a cutie pie!” Ashley Graham gushed, while close pal Chelsea Handler added, “Look at that nugget!” Even Booksmart breakout star Beanie Feldstein made sure to rave about the baby boy. “He’s my favorite person,” she wrote.

It’s no surprise to see the cutie pie get so much attention on social media … but did you know he recently had his sweet moniker changed? Amy revealed that she and husband Chris Fischer altered the name because of a little pronunciation snafu with his first and middle names.

“So, do you guys know that Gene — our baby’s name — is officially changed?” she explained during an episode of her “3 Girls, 1 Keith” podcast on April 14. “It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we by accident named our son, ‘genital.’”

LOL! The Trainwreck star hasn’t shied away from her funny side since getting pregnant and becoming a mom, so we’re glad little Gene continues to have comedy in his life.