Such style amid being all business! Angelina Jolie always looks so polished and put-together on every outing and that was the case for the actress-director while scouting film locations in Rome, Italy on Wednesday, March 30. She looked flawless in a figure-hugging black wool dress, looking like such a professional and still a total fashionista.

Despite the heavy rain, Angelina, 46, paired the just-below-the-knee frock with nude pumps and a chic oversized long black coat. She toured locations around the city with a team, with one member holding an umbrella to help shield the star from the downpour, ensuring her stunning look stayed dry.

Angelina could be see putting her hand on her hip and pointing towards various locations throughout her tour of some of the city’s ancient buildings. In May, she’s due to begin directing her newest movie, Without Blood, in Italy.

Based on the best-selling novel by Alessandro Baricco, the film tells the story of “a girl’s quest for revenge and healing during a time of conflict,” as revealed by the Hollywood Reporter when the project was announced on March. 4. This will be Angie’s first time back in the director’s chair since 2017’s First They Killed My Father.

Angelina didn’t bring any of her six children along on the location scouting, even though she usually brings her brood with her while she’s in the process of filming. Since production doesn’t begin until May, her younger kids can finish up school and join their mom in Italy later in the spring. Angelina shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Knox, and Vivienne with ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent actress brought Shiloh to the stunning country in July 2021, where the twosome spent a day enjoying the sights of Venice. During their mother-daughter outing, Angelina and Shiloh were photographed going for a casual stroll in the city, along with taking a water taxi ride.

Angie was most recently photographed with daughter Vivienne while on a shopping trip to The Grove in Los Angeles on March 21. The teenager is still such a mama’s girl, as the two walked together with their arms around each other’s shoulders. Fans were surprised to see Vivienne has hit a growth spurt where she’s now nearly as tall as her mother! With Angelina’s upcoming directorial effort in Italy, fans can expect to see photos of more fun outings with her kids this spring and summer when she has down time amid filming.

